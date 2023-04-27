RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of RBC Bearings worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,329.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

About RBC Bearings

Shares of ROLL opened at $215.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.28.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

