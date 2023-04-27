Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northern Trust (NTRS)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2023 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $80.00.

4/26/2023 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $77.00.

4/26/2023 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $107.00.

4/25/2023 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/12/2023 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $113.00.

4/10/2023 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

4/5/2023 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $86.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $87.00.

3/16/2023 – Northern Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.03. 1,528,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $113.15.

Get Northern Trust Co alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.