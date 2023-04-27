Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for McDonald’s (MCD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD):

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $284.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $316.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $320.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $305.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $315.00.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $328.00 to $346.00.

4/25/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $318.00 to $327.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $309.00 to $315.00.

4/25/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $315.00 to $330.00.

4/21/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $288.00 to $312.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $310.00.

4/17/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $309.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $292.00 to $318.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $304.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $321.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $315.00 to $320.00.

3/29/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $302.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $293.00 to $299.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.72. 3,078,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $295.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

