Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC):

4/17/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $49.00.

4/12/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

4/5/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Wells Fargo & Company was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,514,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,219,092. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.