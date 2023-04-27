Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $7.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:RWT opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $726.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.36. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
