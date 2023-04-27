Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $7.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $726.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.36. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

