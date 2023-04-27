Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $778.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $785.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $754.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,056 shares of company stock worth $26,384,742 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.