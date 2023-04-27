Regimen Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,617 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 214,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,979. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.