Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fulton Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

