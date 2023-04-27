Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 27th (AAWW, ACRV, ADES, ADMP, AGFS, AGLE, AIMC, AJRD, APDN, AUY)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 27th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). They issued a buy rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Emerald (NYSE:EEX). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). They issued a sector perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO). They issued a hold rating and a GBX 550 ($6.87) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

