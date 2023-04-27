Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 27th (AAWW, ACRV, ADES, ADMP, AGFS, AGLE, AIMC, AJRD, APDN, AUY)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 27th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). They issued a buy rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Emerald (NYSE:EEX). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). They issued a sector perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO). They issued a hold rating and a GBX 550 ($6.87) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

