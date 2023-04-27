Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Align Technology (ALGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $225.00.

4/27/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $370.00.

4/19/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $383.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

3/23/2023 – Align Technology is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Align Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $36.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.73. 2,438,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.39. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 357,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,543,000 after buying an additional 28,942 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 14.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

