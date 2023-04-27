Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP):

4/20/2023 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2023 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2023 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2023 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – CenterPoint Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2023 – CenterPoint Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.82. 3,331,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

