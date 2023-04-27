Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 243,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.35%.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

