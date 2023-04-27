Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires Shares of 76,512 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $452.38 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

