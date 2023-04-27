Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $28,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $1,492,500. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $137.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $165.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

