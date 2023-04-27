Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $33,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $894.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $912.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $849.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $826.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

