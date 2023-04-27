Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 436.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,623 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Entergy were worth $40,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.30). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

