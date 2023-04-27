Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $37,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,861,000 after acquiring an additional 534,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,574,000 after acquiring an additional 368,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,409,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,952,000 after acquiring an additional 213,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

