Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,743 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,743 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

