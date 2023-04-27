Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 762 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Booking worth $46,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,597.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,721.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,556.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,237.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

