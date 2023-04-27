Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.24.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 1,205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,713,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Revolve Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,922,000 after buying an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after buying an additional 519,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

