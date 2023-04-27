Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 52.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

NYSE RAD opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.11. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 224,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 88,267 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

