Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $29.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

