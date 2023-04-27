RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 658,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,665.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 312,961 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.57 on Thursday, reaching $212.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,384,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.