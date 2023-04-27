RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. 61,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,548. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

