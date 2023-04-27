RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 473,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,835. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

