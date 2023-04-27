RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $499.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,690. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $564.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.65 and a 200 day moving average of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $221.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

