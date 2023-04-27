RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE ITW traded up $7.20 on Thursday, reaching $238.57. The company had a trading volume of 570,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.06 and its 200 day moving average is $225.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.64.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

