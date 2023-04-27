RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.27. 15,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $111.37.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

