RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.95 on Thursday, hitting $294.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,429. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $295.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

