RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.82. 934,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.