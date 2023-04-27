RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,635 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.70. The company had a trading volume of 554,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,333. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.77.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.