RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,540 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPL by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in PPL by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth about $57,798,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. 2,025,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

