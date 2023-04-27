Robbins Farley Acquires 113 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Robbins Farley lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.8% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.15. 719,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.72 and its 200-day moving average is $230.76. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

