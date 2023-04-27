Robbins Farley Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.58. 586,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.39. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

