Robbins Farley Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Robbins Farley lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.7% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

CAT stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.99. 4,806,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,210. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

