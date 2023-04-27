Robbins Farley Sells 9,734 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Robbins Farley lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 161,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 127,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE D traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

