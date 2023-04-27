Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Tesla worth $199,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley raised its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 8,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $11,154,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 649,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,009,000 after buying an additional 259,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.47. 88,231,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,687,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $318.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.55. The company has a market cap of $505.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.69.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

