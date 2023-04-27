Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $130.04 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,399 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $130,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $15.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $909.92. The stock had a trading volume of 273,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $850.64 and its 200 day moving average is $827.17. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $912.00.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $879.63.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

