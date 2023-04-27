Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,285,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,578 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $216,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $6.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.87. The company had a trading volume of 750,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,885. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day moving average is $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.