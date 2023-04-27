Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,758,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,164,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.30% of Itaú Unibanco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,899,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,166,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

