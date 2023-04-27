Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 249,088 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,088 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $112,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 52,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.66. The stock had a trading volume of 531,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,753. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

