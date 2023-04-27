Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 62,650 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,117,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 62,650 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $309,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $14,027,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.37. 24,945,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,654,586. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $281.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $667.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.14, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

