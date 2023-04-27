Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 702 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of S&P Global worth $181,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $13.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $353.91. 782,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,811. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

