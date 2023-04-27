Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,002,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,881,000. PDD makes up about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.43. 2,637,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,037,148. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.27. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

