Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 54,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 2.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $137,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.15.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $14.38 on Thursday, hitting $291.35. 1,037,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,822. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

