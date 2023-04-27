Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,883 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.7% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.22% of Ecolab worth $91,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 1.2 %

ECL stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.46. The company had a trading volume of 220,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $178.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

