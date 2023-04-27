Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $42,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $14.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $445.94. 323,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $487.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.04 and its 200 day moving average is $426.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.