Robeco Schweiz AG Has $27 Million Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 1.25% of Gentherm worth $26,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Gentherm by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Performance

THRM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.46. 81,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Gentherm Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.