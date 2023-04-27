Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,959 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.06% of Cintas worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $448.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.31 and a 200 day moving average of $440.55. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.