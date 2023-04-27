Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 557.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.60% of Regal Rexnord worth $47,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,144,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.96. 153,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,705. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.