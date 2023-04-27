Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 557.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.60% of Regal Rexnord worth $47,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,144,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regal Rexnord Stock Performance
NYSE:RRX traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.96. 153,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,705. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $162.89.
Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
